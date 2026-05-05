Trump nominates Maj. Gen. Paul Moga to be Air Force Academy’s next superintendent

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — President Trump has nominated Major General Paul D. Moga to be the next Air Force Academy (USAFA) Superintendent.

The nomination, submitted to Congress on April 30, will promote Moga from Major General to Lieutenant General, which is the rank typically held by USAFA Superintendents.

The Department of the Air Force confirmed the president’s nomination is to replace outgoing Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind.

USAFA still hasn't formally announced the upcoming departure of Supt. Bauernfeind publicly, and sources within the Academy said they similarly have received no communication.

Gen. Moga is a 1995 graduate of the Academy, served as the USAFA Commandant of Cadets from May 2021 to June 2023, and is currently the Commander of the Third Air Force in Europe.

The nomination to be a three-star general will first be considered and voted on by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

When taking over as Commandant of Cadets in 2021, Moga stated at the time his first priority was bringing back a sense of normalcy coming out of the pandemic.

But he also stressed a “warfighter mentality,” which is terminology that’s been often used and favored by the current administration and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“Every cadet that leaves this institution, regardless of ending up in an operational career field or not, has to understand and embrace the warfighter state of mind, the warfighter mentality,” said Moga in a USAFA article posted in 2021. “Whether they end up in combat or supporting those who do, that mentality will serve them well throughout their careers and throughout their lives.”

Moga’s nomination comes as current Superintendent Tony Bauernfeind is set to depart, having requested an early retirement, according to the Department of the Air Force.

In February, News5 broke the news that the Pentagon was overseeing a leadership shakeup at the Academy.



Watch News5's coverage of the leadership shakeup below:

In a USAFA Board of Visitors meeting that month, which is a group of lawmakers appointed by Congressional leadership and other civilian members appointed by the president, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink offhandedly mentioned the impending leadership changes.

“Over the next, and I know you’re tracking, but over the next three to six months, the leadership at the Academy, the Supe, and a Commandant, and on the Academic side are all being changed out," said Secretary Meink in the public meeting.

Several sources had reached out to News5 at the end of January, indicating Superintendent Bauernfeind would be leaving his post to be replaced by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga.

News5 reached out to USAFA, the Dept. of the Air Force, and the Pentagon on February 1, asking to verify the information, including whether or not Moga would be the successor.

All parties declined to formally comment and simply indicated an official announcement would come only from the Secretary of Defense once the president approved of a nomination.

Days later, after Sec. Meink’s comments at the Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting, the Dept. of the Air Force confirmed that both Superintendent Bauernfeind and Commandant of Cadets Brigadier General Gavin Marks would be retiring.

"Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind has requested to retire from his position as the Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy later this year," said an Air Force spokesperson in February.

Based on available data, depending on when Bauernfeind officially retires, his tenure of less than two years could rank as the shortest of all USAFA Superintendents in history.

Bauernfeind was appointed by then-President Biden in 2024 and was confirmed as the Academy's 22nd Superintendent in August that year.

All this comes as Bauernfeind's time as leader has come under pressure and controversy as he enacted civilian staff cuts, specifically to the civilian faculty.

Bauernfeind said the cuts were mandated across the Air Force, but the moves have led to several sources within and outside of the Academy to take the rare step and speak out against the cuts and his leadership.



Watch News5's coverage of the cuts below:

In January, News5 broke the news regarding an internal climate survey, dubbed the DEOCS, that revealed low morale and 72% of respondents calling the climate at USAFA worse in 2025 compared to the year prior.



Watch News5's coverage of the DEOCS below:

In a summary of comments slide from the DEOCS survey, comments allegedly noted "USAFA leadership decisions disconnected from academic mission & insufficiently explained.”

Of note, in February's BoV meeting, leaders suggested the DEOCS survey was only preliminary.

The retirement and replacement of the Academy’s Superintendent marks yet another major leadership change at the institution in recent weeks.

The Dean of Faculty position sat vacant since May last year and was only filled in March with the addition of Brig. Gen. James M. Valpiani. On April 9, the Academy officially announced Col. Brandon J. Tellez as the new Commandant of Cadets.

A source within the Air Force Academy, speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal, said they couldn’t recall the last time all three General Officers were replaced simultaneously.

“This is deliberately avoided for continuity purposes,” said the source.

Other sources currently working at the Academy ,along with alumni and former staff, said they couldn’t comment on the Maj. Gen. Moga nomination because they weren’t familiar with him.

Dr. Ron Scott, an Academy alum and President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS), said he approves of Gen. Moga. STARRS is a conservative nonprofit.

"STARRS is encouraged to hear the announcement about General Moga as the new Superintendent," said Dr. Scott in an email. "He has a great reputation with a warrior ethos. He brought the same focus as former Commandant. Cadets are looking forward to the incoming leadership team."

News5 reached out to the Air Force Academy for comment on the nomination of Moga and said they were working on a statement. This report will be updated once that is received.

Email Senior Reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com. Follow @brettforrestTVon X and Brett Forrest News on Facebook.

Brett can also communicate via encrypted apps like Signal. Due to the sensitive nature of ongoing reporting from federal actions, he is willing to take steps to protect identities.

'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back Less than three weeks after Painted Tree abruptly closed its doors nationwide, local vendors are trying to pick up the pieces. They say they haven't been paid for their April sales and are now relying on pop-up markets and community support to stay in business. 'For What?': After a Sudden Closure, These Vendors Are Fighting Back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.