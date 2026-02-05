Leadership shakeup: Air Force Academy superintendent to depart later this year

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy Superintendent is leaving his position, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Lt. General Tony Bauernfeind has requested to retire from his position as U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Superintendent later this year.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce a nomination for his replacement on war.gov once it's approved by President Donald Trump and submitted to the U.S. Senate.

Brigadier General Gavin Marks, the Commandant of Cadets, will also be retiring from his position later this year.

In a statement, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink gave thanks to Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind for his "dedicated service and leadership throughout his career."

You can read a statement from Meink below:

"Over several decades, through numerous combat deployments and as commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the mission and the Airmen behind it. At the Academy, he helped prepare future warfighters and he leaves a legacy that strengthens our people and our Air Force." Air Force Secretary Troy Meink

Bauernfeind was appointed by then-President Biden in 2024 and was confirmed as the Academy's 22nd Superintendent in August that year. He graduated from the Academy in 1991.

As Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks commands the 4,300-member Cadet Wing and more than 200 Air Force and civilian personnel, according to the Academy's website. Marks earned his commission from USAFA in 1996.

Bauernfeind's tenure of less than two years would rank amongst the, if not the, shortest for USAFA Superintendents (excluding those in an acting role). The previous four Superintendents prior to Bauernfeind served closer to an average of four years in the position.

This news comes as rumors swirled last weekend that Superintendent Bauernfeind would be departing the Academy this summer. Multiple sources reached out to KOAA independently about the alleged shakeup.

As recently as Monday, the Department of the Air Force and USAFA declined to comment about the potential departure.

But during Thursday's USAFA Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink appeared to confirm this rumor in his opening remarks.

“Over the next, and I know you’re tracking, but over the next three to six months, the leadership at the Academy, the Supe, and a commandant, and on the Academic side are all being changed out," Secretary Meink said in the public meeting.

The Department of the Air Force only confirmed the Superintendent's departure once KOAA asked for a comment regarding that quote.

"Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind has requested to retire from his position as the Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy later this year," and Air Force spokesperson said.

All this comes as Bauernfeind's time as leader has come under pressure and controversy as he enacted civilian staff cuts, specifically to the civilian faculty.

Bauernfeind said the cuts were mandated across the Air Force, but the moves have led to multiple sources within and outside of the Academy to speak out against the cuts and his leadership.

Last month, KOAA broke the news regarding an internal climate survey, dubbed the DEOCS, that revealed low morale and 72% of respondents calling the climate at USAFA worse in 2025 compared to the year prior.

In a summary of comments slide from the DECOS survey, comments allegedly noted "USAFA leadership decisions disconnected from academic mission & insufficiently explained.”

Of note, in Thursday's BoV meeting, leaders suggested the DEOCS survey was only preliminary.

Despite his impending retirement, during his presentation in the BoV meeting, Superintendent Bauernfeind appeared to be still focused on his work, amongst other issues, to better the Academy's infrastructure this year and into the future.

Bauernfeind suggested the BoV could help push for the Academy to secure $340 million annually and in perpetuity in order to maintain itself as a competitive institution and to attract the best and brightest.

He also noted that the Higher Learning Commission, which is the largest accrediting agency for colleges and universities in the country, reaffirmed accreditation for USAFA in mid-December following a complaint and review that were triggered last October following the faculty cuts.

