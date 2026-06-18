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New trial still up in the air for woman convicted of killing her three children

Deborah Nicholls
KOAA
In 2008, Deborah Nicholls was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, along with her husband Tim for intentionally setting their house on fire killing their three children. Now, Deborah's attorneys are requesting a retrial.
Deborah Nicholls
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs woman convicted of killing her three children in a house fire more than 20 years ago was back in court Thursday.

The court is deciding if Deborah Nicholls will get a new trial. A jury convicted her of first-degree murder for intentionally starting a house fire in 2003 in the Village Seven neighborhood, which is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Nicholls may be getting a new trial because a judge ruled evidence had been suppressed, which was a violation of Nicholls' constitutional rights.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the ruling below:

On Thursday, a new trial is still up in the air as the prosecution files appeals. The judge also said Nicholls is not eligible for bond.

Another hearing is set for next month.

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