New trial still up in the air for woman convicted of killing her three children

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs woman convicted of killing her three children in a house fire more than 20 years ago was back in court Thursday.

The court is deciding if Deborah Nicholls will get a new trial. A jury convicted her of first-degree murder for intentionally starting a house fire in 2003 in the Village Seven neighborhood, which is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Nicholls may be getting a new trial because a judge ruled evidence had been suppressed, which was a violation of Nicholls' constitutional rights.



Watch News5's coverage of the ruling below:

On Thursday, a new trial is still up in the air as the prosecution files appeals. The judge also said Nicholls is not eligible for bond.

Another hearing is set for next month.

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