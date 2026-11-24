COLORADO SPRINGS, CO —

Jared Polis can point to preschool as his proudest accomplishment after eight years as Colorado governor.

His biggest failure? Income taxes.

And his next move, he says, probably won't be running for president anytime soon.

As Polis prepares to leave office after two terms, News5's Dianne Derby sat down with him for an exit interview focused on the promises he made, what he believes he delivered and where he fell short.

Did Polis deliver on lowering health care costs?

Derby asked Polis whether he believes he delivered on one of his major goals: lowering health care costs.

Dianne Derby: "You promised to lower healthcare costs. Do you think you delivered on that?"

Polis acknowledged the results were mixed.

Jared Polis: "In bits and pieces we got some work done that healthcare costs would be higher without."

Polis pointed to hospital price transparency, Colorado's cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs, and efforts to reduce insurance costs for people who purchase coverage through the state's health insurance exchange.

He also said the expiration of federal tax credits has hurt affordability for people buying insurance on the individual market.

Polis: "In the meantime, we've done everything we can as a state to help make sure that people who can afford insurance and want insurance are able to get it at a reasonable price."

Polis calls preschool his biggest accomplishment

When asked to identify the accomplishment he is proudest of, Polis quickly pointed to early childhood education.

Derby: "What do you think your biggest accomplishment is?"

Polis: "I would say, certainly every kid going to preschool."

Polis said Colorado went from 27th nationally in preschool enrollment to third, and said he would like to see the state continue expanding access to full-day preschool and affordable child care for families with younger children.

His biggest failure? The income tax

Dianne Derby: "What's your biggest failure?"

Jared Polis: "I'd say the biggest failure is I ran for governor to reduce the income tax, and I wanted to eliminate the income tax..."

Polis then pointed to a decision made by voters this year, saying voters had moved the state in the opposite direction from the tax policy he wanted.

What comes next?

After 18 years in public office, Polis said his immediate plans are much more personal.

Jared Polis: "We have a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old. I'm very much looking forward to spending more time with them, even if my 12-year-old daughter isn't necessarily looking forward to spending more time with me."

Derby also asked Polis whether his political future could eventually include a campaign for president.

Dianne Derby: "Will you run for president?"

Polis said he has no immediate plans to do so.

Jared Polis: "I don't think, especially with a 12-year-old and 15-year-old, that's a path that would make sense for me personally, but I certainly hope that we can move in a better direction as a nation."

Looking even further ahead, I asked Polis what he hopes Coloradans remember about him 50 years from now.

Polis again pointed to early childhood education, along with conservation, open spaces, parks and outdoor recreation.

Polis also defends decision on Tina Peters

I also asked Polis about his decision to commute former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' nine-year prison sentence to four years, making her eligible for parole. Peters was convicted in 2024 on charges connected to a breach of Mesa County's election system. Polis defended the decision, saying Peters broke the law and deserved punishment, but argued the original sentence was excessive for a 68-year-old, nonviolent first-time offender.

I asked asked if commuting Peters' sentence was one of his hardest decisions.

Polis: "It was actually relatively easy based on the merits. How could this woman get nine years in prison, right? Nonviolent first-time offender."

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