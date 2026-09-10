Boardmoor Pet Resort owner loses license for 2 years after 3 dogs died at Fountain facility

FOUNTAIN, CO — The Colorado Department of Agriculture revoked the license of Boardmoor Pet Resort owner Daniel O'Sullivan for two years last month, following a lengthy investigation into the deaths of three dogs at the Fountain facility.

KOAA

O'Sullivan also faces criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

Documents obtained from Colorado's Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act program, which licenses boarding facilities in the state, show Boardmoor Pet Resort failed six inspections from June 2025 through March 2026.

Two of the dogs that died belonged to the Gomez family. Nearly 10 months ago, the family received a call from O'Sullivan saying two of their dogs, Rosie and Jax, had been killed by another dog named "Nyx" being boarded at the facility. O'Sullivan told me the deaths were an accident, saying he forgot to add an extra carabiner to help secure the lock on the kennel holding the Gomez family's three dogs.

Gomez Family The Gomez family dogs, Rosie and Jax.

"Evidently I just forgot to put (the carabiner) on that day," O'Sullivan said.

KOAA Boardmoor Pet Resort

O'Sullivan said the Gomez dogs got loose when the family's Belgian Malinois opened the latch on the gate. Veronica Gomez said that happened so often she reminded employees each time she dropped the Belgian Malinois off for daycare.

"Don't forget she can open the kennel," said Gomez recalling what she told employees at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. "She would come out of her kennel, grab her leash and wait by the door like she was ready to go."

O'Sullivan said the bully breed dog that attacked the Gomez dogs was strong enough to break out of her run.

PACFA Nyx

"She was able to bounce, jump on this door hard enough and long enough that she actually twisted this lock," O'Sullivan said. "It's clamped on, but she twisted it, and that's how she got out."

PACFA Baylor

When I asked O'Sullivan why carabiners weren't placed on all kennels as a precaution, he said, "Well, we did now."

Animal law enforcement issued O'Sullivan a summons for unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog, a misdemeanor, following the Gomez dogs' deaths.

PACFA documents also show that about two weeks before the Gomez dogs were killed, the same bully breed dog had injured another dog named Baylor and bit and injured one of the facility's employees. The Humane Society issued O'Sullivan a summons for unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog in connection with that incident as well.

PACFA Injury to Boardmoor Pet Resort employee

Two months after the Gomez dogs died, a third dog named Cheesecake died at the facility. The state determined the facility should have sought veterinary care for Cheesecake and failed to do so, resulting in her death. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region then issued O'Sullivan another misdemeanor summons for cruelty to animals.

When I asked O'Sullivan about Cheesecake's death, he said the owner had a say in what happened to the dog.

"I called her, I told her that it needed to go to a vet if you're gonna do anything and she said, 'No, I'll pick her up in the morning and take her,'" O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan acknowledged that account differs from what the state found.

"I know that's not what the state says, and that isn't what she says now, but that's what she told me on a phone call that night," O'Sullivan said.

In May, the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture suspended the facility's license and ordered it to stop all operations until a court hearing in August. On Aug. 12, the department revoked O'Sullivan's license for two years. The order states O'Sullivan cannot apply for a new PACFA license until two years after the stipulation and final agency order.

O'Sullivan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. His sentence includes a $500 fine, 12 months of unsupervised probation, and restitution to both Baylor's owner and the Gomez family. He also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for the death of Cheesecake, with a sentence that includes a $500 fine and 12 months of unsupervised probation.

For Gomez, the revocation brought little comfort.

"I was speaking to someone and they said, 'You won. You got what you wanted.' This was never what I wanted. What I wanted was for him to take care of Jax and Rosie. What I wanted was to pick him up from boarding. I want them to be here. So it's never what I wanted. I never wanted him to even lose his license or his business. It's not what I wanted and it, I most certainly didn't win," Gomez said.

O'Sullivan and his attorney have not responded to requests for comment following the license revocation. A request for an interview with the chief of PACFA was declined.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

