Walsenburg residents rally against proposed ICE detention center at former prison

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Protesters gathered in Walsenburg on Friday, urging their community to reject a possible federal detention center that could be established at a former prison facility.

The demonstration took place as concerns mount over plans obtained by the ACLU showing the Huerfano Correctional Facility has been proposed as the site of a potential ICE detention center. The prison has been out of operation for more than a decade.

"It's going in the wrong direction, and we need to get back to the basics of democracy," one protester said.

Another demonstrator expressed their opposition more simply: "I just don't want it. I just don't want it."

The protesters have been showing up weekly, hoping that ICE doesn't establish operations in their community. Their concerns center on fears about government overreach and the treatment of immigrants.

"Americans should not have a fear of our government," one protester said.

"The people who share my skin, my blood, are being hunted throughout the country," another demonstrator added.

However, Walsenburg Mayor Gary Vazzani supports the potential detention center, viewing it as an economic opportunity for the community.

"I support it 100%," Vazzani said.

The mayor explained that the city has limited control over federal decisions regarding the facility.

"We have no control; they could walk in tomorrow," Vazzani said.

While there has been no confirmation from the federal agency about the detention center plans, Vazzani said he would welcome ICE if they decide to move forward.

"I'm trying to do what's best for the city of Walsenburg. It would be somewhat of an economic boom for us because we're kind of a disadvantaged community anyway. We could use more jobs," Vazzani said.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Vazzani believes the likelihood of the detention center being established is decreasing.

"I don't think it's happened by now, think our chances are less and less, so I'm not sure it's anything to worry about, to be honest with you," Vazzani said.

The protesters remain committed to their cause, vowing to continue their weekly demonstrations until they receive definitive word that the detention center will not be built.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

