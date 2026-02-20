'Surreal', Colorado Springs family of Epstein survivor reacts to former prince arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It was around 3 a.m when Sky Roberts in Colorado Springs got a phone call Thursday morning, it was to let him know the former-prince, Andrew Mountbatten- Windsor had been arrested.

“It was just such a surreal moment. It was also really sad, though, too, because, like, she's not with us,” Roberts said.

She, is Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 and was one of the most outspoken survivor’s of Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors before his death in 2019.

Giuffre came forward years ago saying the former prince sexually assaulted her as a trafficking victim of Epstein's. Multiple outlets are reporting that the charges Andrew faces focus on claims he shared confidential information with Epstein, with no charges related to sexual abuse

“It was one of those where, like, you have this moment of, like, joy and happiness of, like something's moving, like advocacy works,” Roberts said, “she did that work. [the work] her survivor sisters are doing, the work we're doing is working; but then it's the alternative. It's the moment of sadness of, like, really wish you [Giuffre] were here to see this. Like, what you're doing has made an impact on this world.”

The Roberts’ family said while there’s a missing piece, the arrest is still a “moment of victory”.

“When we're looking at like a 30 year span that survivors have been fighting, there are very small wins that occur, and when they do occur, we take them,” Amanda Roberts, Giuffre’s sister in law said, “the thing about this misconduct, um, it's the thread that we can pull on that is going to lead to that larger exposure. So we're hopeful that they've started that, that they do a thorough investigation.”

The Roberts have been vocal and active in their advocacy since their sister’s death. Most recently, they were in the nation’s capitol as Attorney General Pam Bondi testified to lawmakers, resulting in a heated exchange.

While the announcement of Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest was welcome news, they say there is much more to be done in terms of accountability.

“This is a human issue. This has nothing to do with politics. This has everything to do with, you know, affecting our next generation,” Sky Roberts said, “we're hoping that our DOJ [Department of Justice], we're hoping that our own administration can acknowledge the same way, like the UK is doing right now, the same way the King is actually holding his own brother to his feet, to the fire. We have to do that to the same people here.”

