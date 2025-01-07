POLL: Sledding or Snowball Fights? Which do Coloradans prefer? Jake's Snow Survey in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It's a cool Colorado morning and all is clear. You could consider it the "calm before the storm." News5 Meteorologists have been tracking a winter storm in our area on Tuesday. I wanted to know if people plan on having a snowball fight or going sledding. So, I asked!

Jake's Snow Survey Jan 2025

At first, sledding took the lead. One person told me "Sledding all the way." Then, snowball fights became popular. Another person told me "Sleds are dangerous!" Near the end, sledding took back over with 16 total votes. Snowball fights had 9 total votes.

I asked people if they have any favorite sledding hills- it seems Cottonwood is one of the most popular hills in town! I remember sledding there as a kid- it's got huge hills! There's another good hill behind the Academy International School in Briargate.

If you have an idea for a fun poll question on my Snow Survey, please contact me with the links below!

