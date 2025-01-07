Weather Blog: Snow is expected to cause delays and impact the early morning commute

The News5 and the First Alert 5 Weather Team will keep you updated on the impacts. We'll update this blog as necessary.

Monday, Jan. 6

8:00 P.M. Update: The Winter Weather Advisories in El Paso and Pueblo county have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. This is in effect until 5 P.M. on Tuesday evening. Heavy snow is expected and could limit visibility at times. Plan on slippery roads lasting through the evening on Tuesday.

News 5 Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from 8PM Monday evening until 5PM Tuesday evening

6:30 P.M. Evening Forecast:

Winter weather advisories will begin tonight at 8PM and last until 5PM on Tuesday. El Paso, Pueblo, and parts of Fremont county are included in this advisory. Snow will start to pick up along the northern portion of the I-25 corridor and it will start out light. As we progress throughout the night it will get heavier and continue to move south. Overnight temperatures will be well below freezing and roads will drop below freezing as well. Anything that falls won't have a hard time sticking. Once we make it to the early hours on Tuesday, snow will still be falling and could limit visibility at times.

Timing:

Mountains - Snow showers are currently on going and will get heavier as the evening progresses

Northern I-25 Corridor - Snow will start out light around 8 P.M. on Monday

Southern I-25 Corridor - Snow moves in a little later around midnight on Tuesday

The Plains - Snow will start as early as 9PM, closer to Limon, and continue to sweep across the plains going into the early hours overnight into Tuesday.

Snow Preparations:

Ahead of the storm, News5 learned Colorado Springs does not pre-treat its roads.

WATCH: El Paso County and CDOT crews prepare for incoming snowstorm

School Closures:

7:45 P.M. - District 49 and Pueblo County School District 70 are on a two hour delay for Tuesday. To stay up to date with closures and delays for all school districts, click here.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:



___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.