Peyton School District Superintendent on investigatory leave, community seeking answers

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 is getting answers, as many of you have reached out, wondering why the Peyton School District 23JT's superintendent has been absent for some time.

After our team asked multiple questions to district officials, we have received an update.

According to the Peyton School Board President, PSD Superintendent Derek Burnside is on a "non-punitive, investigatory leave."

Katie Harms said that this action was taken following a claim made to the district by a former employee.

Harms also confirmed that an attorney for the school is currently investigating that claim; the details of that claim have not been made public, and it is a personnel matter.

Harms stated the attorney is being paid through the school district's insurance policy.

Mr. Burnside was put on leave on March 19 and has been paid for the duration of this leave.

Parents reached out to our newsroom, concerned, citing that this was the second extended period of leave taken by Mr. Burnside this school year. Harm cleared up some of these claims, stating that his absence, which was in September of 2025, was a month long; however, it was taken for personal reasons and done so with his own PTO.

News5 has checked, and no criminal charges have been filed against Burnside at the time of this article's publishing.

The current acting superintendent is Elementary Principal Kelly Nickel.

On Wednesday, the Peyton School District will be holding a board meeting where public comment will be taken. Harms tells us the board will be answering questions that the public has during this time.

Have a question you want answered? Send us a message.

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