Mitchell High's parents and students respond to new security measures at The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mitchell High School is less than a mile from The Citadel Mall. Mitchell High School parents and students have mixed feelings about new security measures at the mall.

"I don't allow my child to go there because of what's on the news every day," said Vanessa Weaver, a Mitchell High School parent.

Weaver says The Citadel Mall is not where she wants her child to be.

"Too dangerous even if they ramp up their security... nope," said Weaver.

Mitchell High School senior Gustavo Perez says having more robust security is necessary because he has seen unsafe activities at the mall.

"Just violence. I think there was a shooting last time I was there," said Perez.

Mitchell High Principal George Smith says more security means a step in the right direction.

"We can all come together and take proactive approaches to address violence," said Smith. "But if they are going to enjoy a public space, let's do it the right way."

"Everyone will enjoy going to the mall much more because they feel safer," said Perez.





