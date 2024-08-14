Watch Now
Local farmers worried about how Amara annexation could impact their operation

Some of the opposition to this annexation plan is coming from southern Colorado farmers and ranchers. They want to know how the city would source the water for this new development.
OLNEY SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council members are considering annexing 32-hundred acres of land into the city.

However, some farmers in the lower Arkansas Valley want to know how the city would source the water for the Amara development.

"When springs sneezes, the rest of us catch a bad cold. We get Pneumonia," said Matt Heimerich, a farmer in Olney Springs.

Heimerich has been farming in the Arkansas Valley for more than 30 years.
He says when the Amara Annexation was brought up, one big question came to his mind.

"Where does the water have to come from?

Based on his experience in the past, the farm has constantly been facing some form of drought. He says the Amara Annexation could potentially impact his daily irrigation.

On Tuesday, Heimerich and other farmers decided to express their concerns about the growth of Colorado Springs and where the water will come from.

"It's not going to come from Pikes Peak and Fountain Creek or Monument Creek," Heimerich said. "It's going to come from Arkansas River. That system
is under stress.

Heimerich says he does support the growth. However, considering possible consequences is a must.

"I think it threatens every irrigator's livelihood that wants to stay in the farming business," Heimerich said.

