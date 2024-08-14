Local farmers worried about how Amara annexation could impact their operation

OLNEY SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council members are considering annexing 32-hundred acres of land into the city.

Colorado Springs City Council to vote on Amara annexation

However, some farmers in the lower Arkansas Valley want to know how the city would source the water for the Amara development.

"When springs sneezes, the rest of us catch a bad cold. We get Pneumonia," said Matt Heimerich, a farmer in Olney Springs.

Heimerich has been farming in the Arkansas Valley for more than 30 years.

He says when the Amara Annexation was brought up, one big question came to his mind.

"Where does the water have to come from?

Based on his experience in the past, the farm has constantly been facing some form of drought. He says the Amara Annexation could potentially impact his daily irrigation.

On Tuesday, Heimerich and other farmers decided to express their concerns about the growth of Colorado Springs and where the water will come from.

"It's not going to come from Pikes Peak and Fountain Creek or Monument Creek," Heimerich said. "It's going to come from Arkansas River. That system

is under stress.

Heimerich says he does support the growth. However, considering possible consequences is a must.

"I think it threatens every irrigator's livelihood that wants to stay in the farming business," Heimerich said.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.