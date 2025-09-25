Local family of Epstein survivor urges Congressman Crank to support bill

Standing outside Congressman Jeff Crank’s Colorado Springs Office Wednesday afternoon, Sky Roberts and his wife Amanda urged the congressman to support a bill that would release all unclassified documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein is the financier who was a convicted sex offender and was accused of sex trafficking young girls.

Girls like Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Sky Roberts’ sister. Roberts and his wife Amanda live in Colorado Springs.

“Virginia, she was a firecracker,” Amanda Roberts, Giuffre’s sister-in-law said, “she had an unspeakable amount of joy even after everything that she had gone through in her life.”

KOAA A supporter holds a photo of Virginia Giuffre, left, as a child.

They say they want Congressman Crank to be among the lawmakers who have signed onto a sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) that would require the release of the documents.

KOAA A group of supporters of the release of Epstein files stand outside Congressman Crank's office Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s time for you [Congressman Crank] to do the right thing,” Sky Roberts said, “and the right thing to do is to come forward. We are one of your we are your constituents, we are El Paso County residents, we will not be going away anytime soon.”

The Roberts say all Democrats support the bill. Four Republicans, including Massie; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia), and Rep. Nacy Mace (R-South Carolina) have also given support.

Currently, a discharge petition, which requires 218 votes, is in the works to force a vote of the bill on the house floor. There is now enough votes to trigger that process after a Democrat, who said they support the petition, won a special election in Arizona Tuesday.

“I think we’re very encouraged that this is going to be put to a vote, so long as Speaker [Mike] Johnson actually allows that to happen,” Sky Roberts said, “Congressman Crank can sign this today.”

News5 reached out to Congressman Crank who sent a quote saying “I have supported transparency and accountability regarding the business dealings, investigation, and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. The American people deserve transparency into Epstein’s dealings, and I support the release of all documents that shed light on what occurred, while protecting the identity of the victims.”

A follow-up question over email on whether that means he will support the bill went unanswered Wednesday night.

Giuffre died by suicide April 25th of this year, her family says her death came amid an abusive marriage and a custody battle of her three children in Australia. The Roberts said prior to her death, they had been working to get Giuffre to move to Colorado.

KOAA Amanda and Sky Roberts wear rhinestone butterfly pendants, a nod to the non-profit their late sister Virginia Giuffre started "Soar".

“Colorado was meant to be her second home,” Amanda Roberts said.

“This was her sanctuary. This is where she wanted to settle back down, she truly thought this place to be a sense of community,” Sky Roberts said.

Sky Roberts said Giuffre faced sexual abuse as a seven year old girl, by the age of eleven she was a runaway and at the age of 15 went to work at Mar a Lago resort in Palm Beach, FL a resort owned by President Donald Trump.

“In wake of her passing we have decided as a family to continue her fight and to firmly reenforce her legacy, Virginia was an American hero,” Sky Roberts said.

In the months since her death, the family has gone to capitol hill in addition to meeting with Crank’s office.

“It's been beautifully painful,” Amanda Roberts said about advocating for the release of the documents since her sister-in-law’s death, “I remember [in] DC, we wrapped up the day, we did like an interview, and I just remember after we wrapped up, just the weight of it, I just bawled, I started sobbing because she wasn't there, and, she should have been, and she would have been.”

