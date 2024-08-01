LetsTalk: News5's Peter Choi invites you to talk story ideas

Do you have stories that you want us to look into?

Do you have questions or concerns about your community?

News 5's Peter Choi will be at Downtown Springs coffee shops in August for the meetup.

Swing by, grab a cup of coffee and say hello.

BLK MGK Coffee (8 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

August 1 from 12 to 2 pm

August 1 from 12 to 2 pm Loyal Coffee (408 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

August 8 from 12 to 2 pm

August 8 from 12 to 2 pm Solar Roast Coffee (134 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

August 15 from 12 to 2 pm

August 15 from 12 to 2 pm The Wild Goose Meeting House (401 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

August 22 from 12 to 2 pm

August 22 from 12 to 2 pm Switchback Coffee Roasters (330 N Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903)

August 29 from 12 to 2 pm

