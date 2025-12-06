'He deserved better,’ bowling memorial celebrates life of Davis Mortuary victim

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The sounds of bowling balls rolling down the lane, rock music, and laughter are not always typical at a memorial. For the Emerson family, it’s a celebration fit for their loved one.

Mel Emerson died in 2011, but just months ago his family learned his body had been among 24 others found inside the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. The family finally laid Mel Emerson to rest in September, 14.5 years after he died from cancer.

One thing about Mel Emerson: he loved to bowl.

“Him [Mel Emerson] and my grandfather got me started and passed on through the family from my daughter, from my little brother. We've got a bowling family here,” Aaron Emerson, Mel’s eldest son said.

KOAA Family and friends wore shirts in honor of Mel Emerson, one of the victims in the Davis Mortuary case.

The family put the memorial together ahead of the holidays to give Mel Emerson a proper memorial.

“It's definitely specific to us,” Aaron Emerson said, the memorial was held at Pinelle’s Bowlero Lanes in Pueblo, Emerson said the owners and his family have been friends forever.

KOAA Nicole Rider, Mel Emerson's daughter celebrates as she bowls a spare at her father's memorial.

“My dad worked here, I worked here, my daughters worked here, so we’ve grown up here,” Aaron Emerson said. There were smiles, laughter, hugs, as people wore shirts honoring Mel Emerson and celebrated his life.

KOAA Aaron Emerson speaks into the microphone at Pinelle's bowling alley during his father's memorial event.

KOAA Family gathers at Pinelle's bowling alley for Mel Emerson's memorial bowl.

“We're just here together to put a better taste in our mouth for the holidays, and remembering my dad versus the situation on that one right now,” Emerson said.

It’s been almost four months since investigators discovered 24 bodies improperly stored inside the funeral home. The funeral home was co-owned by Pueblo County’s then- coroner, Brian Cotter and his brother Chris. Cotter resigned in early September from public office. No arrests have been made.

“I mean, we realize that nothing's bringing my dad back, we understand that, but just to think of him being discarded by the side, he deserved better than that as did every other victim,” Emerson said.

