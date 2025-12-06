Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Voice Your Community

Actions

'He deserved better,’ bowling memorial celebrates life of Davis Mortuary victim

Mel Emerson died in 2011, but his family learned he'd never been cremated only months ago. So, his family honored him at Pinele's Bowling Alley with both family and friends bowling in his memory.
Family held a special memorial for their loved one who was found in Davis Mortuary
emerson.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The sounds of bowling balls rolling down the lane, rock music, and laughter are not always typical at a memorial. For the Emerson family, it’s a celebration fit for their loved one.

Mel Emerson died in 2011, but just months ago his family learned his body had been among 24 others found inside the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. The family finally laid Mel Emerson to rest in September, 14.5 years after he died from cancer.

One thing about Mel Emerson: he loved to bowl.

“Him [Mel Emerson] and my grandfather got me started and passed on through the family from my daughter, from my little brother. We've got a bowling family here,” Aaron Emerson, Mel’s eldest son said.

Mel Emerson.jpg
Family and friends wore shirts in honor of Mel Emerson, one of the victims in the Davis Mortuary case.

The family put the memorial together ahead of the holidays to give Mel Emerson a proper memorial.

“It's definitely specific to us,” Aaron Emerson said, the memorial was held at Pinelle’s Bowlero Lanes in Pueblo, Emerson said the owners and his family have been friends forever.

celebrate.jpg
Nicole Rider, Mel Emerson's daughter celebrates as she bowls a spare at her father's memorial.

“My dad worked here, I worked here, my daughters worked here, so we’ve grown up here,” Aaron Emerson said. There were smiles, laughter, hugs, as people wore shirts honoring Mel Emerson and celebrated his life.

aaron emerson.jpg
Aaron Emerson speaks into the microphone at Pinelle's bowling alley during his father's memorial event.
family.jpg
Family gathers at Pinelle's bowling alley for Mel Emerson's memorial bowl.

“We're just here together to put a better taste in our mouth for the holidays, and remembering my dad versus the situation on that one right now,” Emerson said.

It’s been almost four months since investigators discovered 24 bodies improperly stored inside the funeral home. The funeral home was co-owned by Pueblo County’s then- coroner, Brian Cotter and his brother Chris. Cotter resigned in early September from public office. No arrests have been made.

“I mean, we realize that nothing's bringing my dad back, we understand that, but just to think of him being discarded by the side, he deserved better than that as did every other victim,” Emerson said.

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out.

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community