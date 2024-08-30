Fountain Fire Department asking for your feedback through community survey

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Fire Department wants your feedback. It's conducting a community survey on what you think their priorities should be.
The survey will ask you to list what you think about the following for the community:
- needs
- areas of concerns
- ways you think the fire department can improve
The survey is open now and will close on September 16. To fill out the survey, click here.
It's part of the department's Community Risk Assessment/Standards of Cover (CRA/SOC) initiative, which outlines how the Fountain Fire Department assesses and manages risk in the community.
The department says CRA/SOC does the following:
- evaluating current capabilities
- optimizing resource allocation
- identifying areas for improvement to enhance overall public safety and emergency response
The Fountain Fire Department says feedback from the survey will play a role in shaping their approach to public safety.
