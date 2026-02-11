Fiber work raises communication, safety concerns for Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As fiber internet installation continues throughout Colorado Springs, both by Colorado Springs Utilities and private fiber internet companies, many homeowners have raised concerns and frustrations about the process.

For Taylor Wall, his frustration isn't about ruined landscape, but communication. Wall said a contractor walked into his neighbor's backyard while they were out, and he was concerned for their safety.

"[I thought it was] pretty much an invasion," Wall said, "I know utility companies, I've dealt with lots of them, these guys have definitely taken the cake for just non-communication whatsoever".

Wall is familiar with utility easements, which as an area of someone's property allowing cities or utility companies to provide services and improvements. In his neighborhood, an easement runs through his backyard as well as his neighbor's. He said he was concerned for a few reasons, he thought there would be a notification the fiber company would be working in the neighborhood and that there would be spray paint or flag markings for utility lines.

"You'd expect with a good utility company going, hey, we're gonna be in your area, some door hangers, let's send some information. If we can't get access, we're going to send a door hanger," Wall said.

Wall ended up contacting the city, an inspector showed up Tuesday and also spoke with contractors to resolve the issue. The city said the company did have a permit to do the work in the neighborhood.

"This is an easement, I understand that, but I need to make sure this is done [safely] because that's all I'm asking for is safe and done right," Wall said.

If a fiber company is in your neighborhood and you're not sure if they should be there, you can submit information through the "GoCOS" app.

For homeowners unsure if there's a utility easement or right of way on their property, they can also search information on the El Paso County Assessor's website.

