El Paso County ends free health coverage for longtime retirees, citing rising costs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County plans to charge retirees with more than 20 years of service to the county for health insurance starting in 2026.

Previously, retirees with the highest tier of service years only had to pay for their spouse or family members under the insurance plan. A viewer sent News5 documentation of the change compared to 2025.

In 2026, retirees will pay half of the active employee cost for health insurance, which is $56.08. Starting in 2027, retirees will pay the full active employee rate, which for 2026 is at $112.16. The county acknowledged premium amounts are unknown for 2027. El Paso County said the change impacts about 300 retirees.

The county said it will still subsidize 95% of the monthly premium cost, which is about $1,061.77 per retiree.

El Paso County has avoided cuts in the 2026 budget and estimates it will save around $200,000 in 2026 and $440,000 in 2027 by charging retirees for their health plans.

In a response to News5, El Paso County sent a lengthy statement from the El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board, which made the change. The board cited rising healthcare costs as a reason to begin charging retirees for the plans.

KOAA 2025 Health Plan for El Paso County.

KOAA 2026 health plan for El Paso County.

Full Statement from El Paso County

The El Paso County Health Plan Trust Board acknowledges the concerns raised by retirees regarding recent changes to retiree health insurance premiums and associated subsidies. We deeply value the dedicated service retirees have provided to our community and want to provide clarity on this matter.

Like many employers nationwide, the County has faced rising healthcare costs. Each year, thoughtful work goes into evaluating all our benefit offerings. This process involves careful analysis, thorough research, and collaborative effort. Our ongoing goal is to provide a robust and comprehensive benefits package that supports the health and well-being of our employees, retirees, and their qualified dependents at an affordable cost.

We strive to enhance our plans annually, while balancing affordability, access, and our responsibility to be good stewards of tax revenue received from the taxpayers of El Paso County. These efforts help ensure that our employees and retirees continue to receive meaningful benefits that meet their needs. To maintain the integrity and long-term sustainability of the plan, adjustments were necessary, and these changes were made to help preserve access to retiree medical coverage well into the future.

We remain committed to supporting our retirees and ensuring they continue to have access to quality healthcare options. Retirees with questions about their coverage or payment amounts are encouraged to contact the Benefits Division of the Human Resources Department at 719-520-7486 (option 2) or email employeebenefits@elpasoco.com.

El Paso County said it surveyed seven large counties and only one provides retiree benefits where the retiree pays upwards of a thousand dollars a month or about half of the cost of a premium. El Paso County said other cities and counties that pay into the Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) pay about 80 percent of the premium for retirees with more than 20 years of service.

