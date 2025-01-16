D11 voters rejected a bond measure in 2021, former board member weighs in on impact

COLORADO SPRINGS — Voters in Colorado Springs School District 11 narrowly rejected a bond measure in November 2021, a former school board member believes it could have helped with the situation at Jenkins Middle School.

The bond measure asked voters to borrow $350 million dollars, it was an extension of an existing bond in the district. It failed by 11 votes.

“It was actually shock, I was actually wondering if it was real,” Shawn Gullixson, a Jenkins Middle School parent and former D11 School Board member said in reference to the KOAA News5 report about the school Monday night.

After serving on the board from 2016-2021, Gullixson said he was aware of the structural issues at the school, it was more the communication that caught him off guard.

“It was just the uncertainty, it was understanding, well, what's going to happen with our students?” Gullixson said.

The announcement Jenkins Middle School would be closing for the foreseeable future and students would be moved into other nearby schools brought up some other concerns for Gullixson: the impact the failed bond measure would have had.

“In theory, the repairs should have [already] happened,” Gullixson said, “and likely would have been done over a summer when the students were out of the building.”

A facilities master plan presented with the bond proposal in April 2021showed repairs at Jenkins Middle School were a part of Phase 1 of the district’s plans. These plans would have been funded not only with the bond but money from a previously passed mill levy override (MLO) and general fund dollars from D11’s budget.

About $18 million was proposed for repairs at Jenkins Middle School to go towards repairs, including those to the foundation system.

Phase 1 was set to be completed by 2027. In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Gaal said there were already plans to repair Jenkins Middle School in that year.

Gaal said $10 million was set aside for the repairs at Jenkins and there are about $20 million in capital reserves.

“So you do that math, I've got $10 [million] set aside, there's $20 [million] in the bank in case of emergencies that $30 million is more than enough for us to ensure either the remediation or the rebuild of that section of Jenkins Middle School,” Gaal said.

Gaal also told reporters Tuesday it did not appear the district would later need to go to voters with the repair needs at Jenkins Middle School.





