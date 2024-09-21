Community members share ideas to revitalize The Citadel Mall into a safe and welcoming space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Business owners, city officials, and the Colorado Springs Police Department came together at the Citadel Mall.

Concerns over crime and then the recent ban of military members from the mall that was later lifted prompted conversations and changes.

Community members came with one goal in mind; how to revitalize the mall so that everyone feels safer.

"Safety and security," said Maikol Bertamis who owns an ice cream store at Citadel Mall.

Bertamis says his priority is to keep his customers safe.

"How are we going to change the reputation of the mall?" Bertamis said.

On social media, viewers had questions and concerns. Many of them asked if having a police station or training center could deter possible crimes.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says it's complicated to add a police training center inside the mall.

"Doing it in an environment like this (Citadel Mall) could be less... you do need to have a space... you need to have an ability not to impact communities," said Chief Vasquez.

Chief Vasquez said the department is in discussion with the mall for possible training inside the mall.

"Mass casualty drills, active shooter training, and any form of safety. It could even be doing a day for the public. Fire safety, healthy safety, anything like that," Kevin Chadrjian, Asset Manager at Namdar.

The goal is to have more police presence at the mall.

"If we can change how the atmosphere would look, it will bring better and safer environment to the community," Bertamis said.





