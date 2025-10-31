Colorado Springs restaurant providing relief for victims of Hurricane Melissa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs restaurant owner with deep ties to Jamaica is organizing relief efforts after a devastating hurricane battered his homeland earlier this week. The death toll is likely to rise after 19 people were reported dead in Jamaica on Friday morning.

Raheem Wright, who grew up in Saint Catherine, Jamaica, watched in horror as his second home was pummeled by winds exceeding 185 miles per hour.

The hurricane washed out bridges and swallowed entire communities across the island.

"Once I saw it on TV… I knew it was going to be one of the largest hurricanes in history," Wright said.

For two agonizing days, Wright couldn't reach his grandparents and cousins in Jamaica.

"I was worried for my people," he said.

When Wright finally connected with family members, the news was devastating but brought relief.

"I got in touch with one of my cousins, actually, and then he's like, yeah, you know it destroyed the entire community, the entire parish, but he said we're alive, once I heard that, that's all I really cared about," Wright says.

Now Wright and his family are turning their Colorado Springs restaurant, Pete's Jamaican Restaurant, into a hub for relief efforts. The restaurant, known for serving Jamaican staples like oxtail, curry shrimp, and jerk chicken, is collecting food and supplies to send to Jamaica.

The family is also pledging proceeds from sales to help with rebuilding efforts.

"We're gonna try to put some stuff together to send some help there,” says Wright. “If it's like food supplies, or resources, we can send them to see if we can help them," Wright said.

The relief mission reflects the resilience Wright learned from his Jamaican heritage and the flavors his father first brought to Colorado Springs out of love for their homeland.

"We're the most beautiful country in the world, we will get that right back. And all we need, all we need is just strength, and we have that," Wright said.

Wright encourages anyone who can donate to help, saying every contribution will make a difference. Until then, he'll continue promoting his family's business, serving food that tastes like home and hope.

Pete’s Jamaican Restaurant is located on South Nevada Avenue.

It’s currently accepting nominations in the ‘Best of the Springs’ awards.

