Colorado Springs Israeli and Palestinian communities react to ceasefire, release

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday morning was filled with mixed emotions for Kobi Chumash, the Executive Director of Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs.

“There’s lot of joy and happiness with a lot of tears, joyful tears; but there is deep sadness, that is, that’s how I feel,” Chumash said. As of Monday morning only four of the 28 hostages killed had bodies released to families.

After two years, dozens of Israeli hostages were released Monday and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were released as part of a ceasefire deal.

Members of the Colorado Springs Palestinian Community were not available for an interview Tuesday but sent a statement saying in part “we welcome any effort that brings arbitrarily detained Palestinians home”.

For Chumash, who still has family in Israel, video of the hostage reunions were emotional for him. Three weeks ago, he learned his cousin’s son in law was killed in Gaza. Chumash said he was newly married and his wife is pregnant with their first child.

“I’ve talked to my cousin, they’re doing okay but it’s difficult,” Chumash said, “I had to stop watching some of the [hostage reunion] videos because I was like, okay, I'm running out of tissues,” Chumash said.

There is skepticism for Chumash as there are more steps in President Trump’s “20 point peace plan” which includes the demilitarization of Hamas and beginning the process of rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

I hope that this step, these last two days will open a channel for potential, better time in life in that region,” Chumash said, “I'm careful by using the word peace. We've been talking about peace for the last 75 years. In multiple situations, in multiple scenarios. We achieved peace with some countries around Israel.”

He also raised concerns over Hamas giving up its power.

“I’m a little skeptical, I like to be skeptical because I want to be surprised in a good way. So we'll have to wait and see if the next potential steps in that agreement will be fulfilled, and if they will be fulfilled. That will be fantastic, but time will tell,” Chumash said.

Palestinians in Colorado Springs said they’re reacting with caution among the recent developments and the ceasefire.

“While we long for peace, we are alarmed by the continued killing of Palestinian civilians and negotiators even as these talks unfold. A ceasefire without accountability is not peace — it is a temporary pause in a system of violence,” the group said in a statement to News5.

Full Statement from Palestinian Community of Colorado Springs:

As members of the Palestinian community in Colorado Springs, we welcome any effort that can bring urgent relief to the people of Gaza — but we approach the newly announced “20-point plan” and ceasefire talks with deep caution. While we long for peace, we are alarmed by the continued killing of Palestinian civilians and negotiators even as these talks unfold. A ceasefire without accountability is not peace — it is a temporary pause in a system of violence.

We support the release of all hostages and also call for the immediate release of thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons without charge - including women and children. True justice cannot be one-sided, conditional or selective. It must apply equally to all people.

As a community rooted in both Palestinian heritage and American values of freedom and fairness, we urge the U.S. government and international community to ensure that any transition plan includes local Gazans in shaping their own future. They do not need foreign overseers — they need the right to rebuild, lead, and live freely. The right to a Palestinian-led transition — one rooted in dignity and sovereignty

Any meaningful path toward lasting peace must center Palestinian voices, uphold international law and address the continued violations in both Gaza and the West bank that fuel instability and suffering. Local Gazans have the right and capacity to shape their own future. Imposing foreign control or excluding Palestinian leadership only deepens the injustice.

We envision a future free from siege, occupation, and fear — a future where Palestinians live with dignity, safety, and full self-determination. Real peace will not come through imposed plans or empty promises. Real peace begins when Palestinians are treated not as subjects of negotiation, but through full recognition of the Palestinians as equal partners in shaping their own destiny.

The Palestinian community of Colorado Springs stands united in this vision — for justice, for freedom, and for a truly lasting peace.

