Colorado Springs family of Epstein survivor pushes for legislative change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An international story has a local connection, and the family of one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, wants to see more done as more details come forward.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025. As a prominent survivor, she went public about what she said she endured at the hands of powerful people, including now-former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Sky and Amanda Roberts, Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law live in Colorado Springs, where they say Giuffre had a deep personal connection before her death.

Sky Roberts said his sister felt a strong bond with Colorado.

"She had a strong connection to nature. She had a strong connection to being a free bird. You know, I always kind of describe her as the girl that would have ran through the the water, the beach, you know, with her shoes off, dancing in the rain, you know, but that was her same connection here in Colorado was the mountains and the, you know, just the beautiful scenery and the animals and just all the things that we get to encompass here with our open space. And so she had a huge connection to Colorado," Sky Roberts said.

Amanda Roberts echoed that sentiment.

"Colorado is, is so special to us. It was special to her," Amanda Roberts said.

The family is now focused on advancing federal legislation known as "Virginia's Law," which would remove the statute of limitations for child sex abuse victims.

"Which is Virginia's dream, it was like if you put it on a top of a list, it was at the very top, and so we're going to continue to advocate for that," Sky Roberts said.

Since Virginia's death, the family has continued advocating for accountability, both in Colorado Springs and in Washington, D.C. They have traveled to the nation's capital to push for the release of the Epstein files and were present at a recent hearing involving Attorney General Pam Bondi, who faced criticism for her handling of the release.

At one point during the hearing, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asked Bondi to turn around and address the survivors. Bondi, who at the beginning of her remarks said she was “deeply sorry” for the victims, refused Jayapal’s request.

Amanda Roberts described the emotional weight of that moment.

"In that moment, sitting there. I mean, I felt everything. I felt rage for Virginia in that moment, rage for the survivors who were sitting next to me when we were standing up. I even felt like the tears start to, like, emerge from my body," Amanda Roberts said.

She also spoke to what she sees as a broader failure of accountability.

"We are looking at governments that hold these position[s], and they are unwilling they are unwilling to acknowledge mistakes. They're unwilling to acknowledge wrongdoing, and that is not okay," Roberts said.

While the story has gotten attention around the world, including the United Kingdom, and in Australia, where Giuffre lived, the Roberts say it’s important for people in Colorado Springs to understand the connection.

"What I would say here to the people of Colorado Springs is you have a strong connection to this. There's so much more advocacy work that we need to do here. Even though we can feel very disconnected, a lot of this stuff always feels like it's so New York and it feels like it's so Washington, D.C., and it's just politics. This is a human issue. This has nothing to do with politics. This has everything to do with, you know, affecting our next generation," Sky Roberts said.

