Colorado Springs City Council approved a new cannabis ordinance, creating mixed responses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs City Council approved a new marijuana ordinance in a seven to two vote on Tuesday.

The new ordinance now requires recreational cannabis shops not to be allowed within a one-mile buffer zone from schools, childcare facilities, and alcohol and drug treatment facilities.

Clifton Black is an attorney who represents many cannabis businesses in Colorado Springs.

He is calling the city council vote a 'de facto ban' on recreational cannabis.

"Because it zones out the entire city from allowing these businesses," Black said.

Black says passing the ordinance could lead to a larger black market for selling marijuana.

"If they are going to push everybody to the black market, there will be unsafe marijuana that people will be buying," Black said.

Diane Carlson, the co-founder of an organization called "One Chance to Grow Up" says she welcomes the new ordinance.

"They are really intent on making sure that communities are as safe as possible," Carlson said.

Carlson says it's out of concern for marijuana's effect on children's health.

"Someone that wants to get marijuana is going to be able to get it, but it does matter for youth. Research shows it matters," Carlson said.

When News5 asked Black what the next step could be for local cannabis stores, Black said a lawsuit against the ordinance is under consideration.

