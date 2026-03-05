Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

A bipartisan bill at the state capitol in Denver is targeting compounded versions of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, known as GLP-1s.

Compounded drugs are made with similar ingredients to name-brand medications and are permitted by the FDA when there is a shortage of a drug or a patient-specific need.

Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved.

The bill's sponsors say their goal is to make sure these compounded GLP-1 drugs are safe for patients.

"We can't ignore that there are harmful practices when it comes to weight loss drugs that are putting patient safety at risk," said Sen. Iman Jodeh (Aurora-D).

"We want full disclosure of what's in the drugs. Consumers have a right to know what the ingredients are, and we want to make sure that it's properly regulated and approved," said Sen. John Carson (Highlands Ranch-R).

Lawmakers say they are concerned about ingredients not being clearly disclosed to patients, they say in some cases, ingredients are being shipped in from other countries, putting people at risk.

"One thing that we've noticed and has been brought to our attention is that specifically, GLP weight loss drugs are being compounded and having ingredients sourced from non-FDA approved sites. And what happens is that the consumer is unaware of these ingredients being put into their GLP weight loss drugs, which creates a risk to patient safety," said Jodeh.

The bill would require compounded GLP-1 drugs in Colorado to be manufactured at a facility registered with the FDA and inspected by the FDA within the last two years.

News5 Investigates looked into the access of compounded GLP-1 drugs and found in some cases they are easily accessible both online and in person at businesses.

Additionally, a study from CU Medical School found that some of these compounded drugs are marketed as being FDA-approved.

"That's false advertising. It's deceptive trade practices. And that's what this bill is all about to make sure that, um, you know, we're tightening things up and making sure that folks are getting good quality products," said Carson.

Last month, the FDA sent a letter saying it is going after companies that are mass marketing compounded versions of these drugs. The FDA pointed out that some companies are claiming the drugs they offer are generic versions of GLP-1s instead of compounds.

Under the bill, providers found issuing weight loss medications that violate its provisions could face a fine of up to $1,000 per dose.

The bill goes in front of a committee Thursday. The sponsors say they plan to introduce several amendments.

To read the full bill, click the following link: Compounded Weight Loss Drug Bill

