You can own a 1977 Loveland Ski Area lift chair as resort works to replace lift this summer

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area lovers will have the chance to purchase Lift 6's old chairs as the resort works to replace the lift.

The resort is working on a summer project to replace Lift 6 — which was built in 1977 — with a fixed-grip triple lift from Leitner-Poma. Lift 6 runs from the middle of the mountain to treeline.

As the original chairs come down, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Loveland season pass holders will have the chance to purchase them through a lottery system.

Anybody interested in entering the lottery can click here to fill out their information starting Wednesday through May 31.

On June 2, the resort will notify the winners, who can pay for and pick up the chairs anytime between June 6-June 16 — excluding weekends and Fridays — between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They must bring their ID or season pass and all sales are final.

The selected winners will pay the $650 fee for the chairs and must be able to tie down and transport the chairs on their own. Chairs will not fit inside any normal-sized sedan or SUV — a truck or trailer is necessary. The chairs weigh about 125 pounds.

Of the $650 fee, $25 will go to the Alpine Search and Rescue and $25 will go to the National Forest Foundation.