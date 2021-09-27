Woman, 69, rescued in Boulder County after going off-trail; says she had been lost since Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 69-year-old Boulder County woman was rescued Sunday afternoon after she said she became lost and off-trail on Friday.

On Sunday at 11:48 a.m., Boulder County Communications was notified about a possible missing woman around Conifer Hill Road in northwest Boulder County.

Deputies responded to the area to investigate. They learned a 69-year-old woman had been missing for about 24 hours, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies did an initial search around the property and when the woman wasn't found, they called in additional resources.

Teams with Unmanned Aerial Systems, canines, and on the ground began to search the surrounding areas.

After about three hours, a canine team heard a person calling for help. The team was able to locate the woman, who said she had been lost since Friday after she took a wrong turn while hiking off trail. She was not injured, but was fatigued and dehydrated, the sheriff's office reported.

READ MORE: These devices, apps could save your life if you face trouble in the Colorado backcountry

The search team gave her food and water at the site and then she was assisted out of the wilderness and to her home. She declined medical care.

The Boulder Emergency Squad, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Lyons Fire Protection District, and Allenspark Fire Protection District, along with the sheriff's office, responded to this incident.