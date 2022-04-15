Wildfire burning north of Lyons, evacuations underway

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a wildfire in the area of Blue Mountain north of Lyons, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Watch live video from above the scene below.

Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning north of Lyons

All residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road are under mandatory evacuation orders, the sheriff's office said. The fire is burning near Vision Way and County Road 37E. Residents can evacuate to the parking lot of the LifeBridge Christian Church, located at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont.

Two single-engine air tankers were providing aerial support on the fire as of 4:45 p.m. Multiple agencies are responding to the fire.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and State Emergency Operations Center are both monitoring the fire to help with resource requests.

Denver7

Wind gusts in the area were around 15 miles per hour as of 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is not a red flag warning in that area of far southern Larimer County, but a red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for the northern part of Boulder County because of relative humidity around 15% and winds gusting 20-30 mph.

Denver7

To receive updates on evacuations and emergencies in Larimer County, text LCEVAC to 888777 or visit NoCo Alert's website.

Denver7

This is a developing story and will be updated.