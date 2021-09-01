You may fall asleep to the sound of rain tonight, more on tap Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Widely scattered light to moderate rain showers will move from the mountains to the plains this evening and tonight, wrapping up around midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 80. A chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 88. Warm with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 85. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 72. Scattered showers expected by the early afternoon

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Mid to upper 70s Thursday with scattered afternoon showers.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. A very warm day to the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated evening thunderstorms possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. A warm day with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. A mostly cloudy day with scattered afternoon showers.

Extended Outlook:

A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, but the trend is overall going to be drier heading into Labor Day weekend. Temperatures stay near average to wrap up the week and then become hot again this weekend and on Labor Day.

