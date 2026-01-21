You have a couple of days to prepare before a wintry blast comes in on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through overnight, helping to increase humidity. Temperatures will be cold, but near-average. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 47;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with near-average temperatures. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 49;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with average temperatures. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

It will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 46;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 49;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with chilly but seasonable temperatures. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s-50s;

The plains will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Wind will be variable, at 15 mph or less.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/17; High: 53/54;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be chilly but comfortable on Wednesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather takes a drastic turn on Friday and Saturday, where high temperatures plummet to the 20s. Snow showers will be possible as well on Friday and Saturday. Accumulations in Colorado Springs are looking on the order of a couple of inches. But the temperatures will be frigid, with overnight lows in the single digits through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

