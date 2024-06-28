You guessed it, Friday weather will be hot in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight spotty rain showers are possible across the region, with light precipitation and perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. These showers should dissipate between midnight and 2 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible. The temperature will be about 7 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 98;

Mostly sunny on Friday with hot temperatures. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 96;

Partly cloudy and toasty on Friday. Winds will be from the W at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm on Friday. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

Partly cloudy with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm on Friday. Winds will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday with upper 90s to 100. The sky will be partly cloudy in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/62; High: 94/95;

Partly cloudy on Friday with warm temperatures. Winds will be from the W at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms in the mountain valleys on Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

I am happy to report a cold front will arrive early Saturday morning, which will cool temperatures by about 10 degrees. This will also reinvigorate thunderstorm chances for the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

