Wrapping up this week with warmer-than-average temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with cool, but warmer than average temperatures. Winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

It will be more than 10 degrees above our average high of 54 on Thursday. The sky will be partly cloudy, and wind will be out of the WSW at 5 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy and more than 10 degrees above the average high of 63 on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 72;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 63;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with low to mid-70s. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/40; High: 71/73;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with mild temperatures. Winds will be breezy out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will have high clouds and a light breeze through Friday with similar temperatures to Thursday.

This weekend, Saturday will be the warmest day, about 5 degrees cooler than Friday, with dry conditions. On Sunday, we will cool just a few more degrees, and there is a chance of rain in the evening.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.