Worst of the cold expected tonight & Monday

Brace yourselves because tonight's Arctic chill will be the worst of this cold snap for Southern Colorado. Overnight lows in the Plains could be as low as -5 to -10 degrees, with the I-25 corridor expected to range between -5 and 6 degrees above zero. Wind Chill values in these areas could bottom out between -15 to -25 degrees for more than a few hours. These dangerous wind chills could lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes for areas of exposed skin.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -1; High: 15; Below zero lows in the morning will make it tough for anyone who has to be outside for more than a few minutes, and the afternoon hours won't be much better as our daytime high only looks to warm into the teens. A few flurries will continue in our forecast, with little to no additional accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -1; High: 18; A brutally cold start to the week, with more of the same for the Steel City. On top of the cold, a few snow showers will be possible throughout the day, with little to no additional accumulation.

Canon City forecast: Low: 4; High: 22; Cold and cloudy on Monday, with single digits early giving way to lower 20s by the afternoon. A few flurries will be possible during the day, but with no additional accumulation.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 31; The City Above the Clouds will continue to stay warmer than surrounding lower elevation areas, with our daytime high expected to warm to around the freezing mark.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 10s/20s; The worst of the winter blast will be felt from late this evening into midday Monday. Dangerous overnight wind chills as low as -20 degrees will be possible, with only some relief through the afternoon hours.

Plains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 10s/20s; An overnight Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 11 am Monday, with the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures as low as -15 to -25 across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; While not included in tonight's Wind Chill Advisory, the southern I-25 corridor will still be feeling the big chill for at least the next 24 hours, with areas of fog tonight and partly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Windy with patchy blowing snow due to peak wind gusts that could top 45 mph from the Wet Mountains to the Sangres. Farther north, snow is expected from Monarch Pass up through our state's north mountain ranges.

The cold won't be a in a huge hurry to move out of Southern Colorado, with Tuesday's lows falling back down to the single digits in the Plains, with some negative lows also possible. However, signs of improvement will be noticeable by Tuesday afternoon as highs are set to return to the 30s. Highs will climb into the 40s by Wednesday en route to a more mild and mellow end to the work week, with highs expected to top out in the 50s in many areas by Friday afternoon.

