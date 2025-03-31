Work week will start out with high fire danger, end with a taste of winter

Today’s Forecast:

After a mellow and warm week last week, this week will start out with a return to high fire danger, driven by strong southwest wind. Gusts of 30-40 mph on Monday, coupled with low relative humidity in the lower teens will lead to high fire danger threats. A Red Flag Warning has been issued starting at noon for the southern I-25 corridor and San Luis Valley.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings on Monday will be in effect from noon until 9 pm

Highs today will be as much as 8-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 60s and lower 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 40. Areas of fog and low clouds this morning will give way to a partly cloudy, mild and breezy afternoon. SW wind gusts around 20-30 mph can be expected this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. Skies this afternoon will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the Steel City. With gusts to 30 mph and relative humidity down to 11%, a Red Flag Warning has been issued today for Pueblo County from noon until 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 43. A breezy and mild start to the week for eastern Fremont County, with gusts today up to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 32. Dense fog this morning will give way to a partly cloudy, breezy and mild afternoon. Today's gusts will be around 30 mph, with stronger wind gusts expected on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Low clouds and areas of fog this morning will give way to a partly cloudy, mild and breezy afternoon. Peak gusts today could top 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today in Otero County and for areas closest to I-25 from noon until 9 pm. Farther east, we aren't expecting Red Flag Warning conditions to be met until tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today starting at noon. Southwest wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible today, with gusts tomorrow as strong as 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. We'll see increasing wind across the mountains on Monday, with today's gusts around 45 mph. The wind will remain gusty tonight as snow moves into the mountains, with most accumulations through Tuesday morning sticking to the central and northern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with a high in the upper 50s in Colorado Springs. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible in Colorado Springs, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 7 pm. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible in Pueblo on Tuesday, with even stronger gusts for areas south of Highway 50. Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Watches have been issued across Southern Colorado on Tuesday.

A quick shot of rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday night, with up to 1" of snow on grassy surfaces.

Dry skies will return on Wednesday, with further cooling to the lower to middle 50s on the Plains. An active period of weather looks to begin starting on Thursday, with round #1 of snow that will bring a chance for 1-4" of accumulation to the Pikes Peak Region. A second round of snow will follow Friday night into Saturday, and this one has the potential to be even stronger.

