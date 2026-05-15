Work week ends with more warmth and mainly dry skies for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect until 7 pm for the following zones: Central mountains, southeastern mountains, and the upper Arkansas River Valley. The downsloping wind will weaken this evening as a cold front drops in from the north and shifts the wind out of the N/NE. On the Plains, our forecast will remain gusty into the overnight hours.

A few showers will remain possible over the eastern Plains this evening, but with the loss of today's daytime heating, storms are expected to dissipate after sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 81; Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower over and near the higher terrain.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 88; Mild morning temperatures will give way to a hot and dry afternoon. Highs on Friday will be around 10-12 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 86; Friday's forecast will be mainly dry and very warm. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s, with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 72; Although not very high, there's at least a small chance of rain in Teller County on Friday. If we don't see it Friday, rain chances will increase this weekend and early next week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Sunshine early will give way to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated, high based showers by the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Although not as hot as today, we'll continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures in the Plains on Friday, with highs soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Dry skies will persist for at least the next 12-24 hours, with a slight cooling trend expected on Friday following the passage of a late night cold front .

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Increasing mid and upper level moisture will bring a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm to our mountains and valleys on Friday. Showers will be spotty in nature, and mainly favor areas north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be less windy and slightly cooler behind the passage of a cold front late this evening. Highs will only drop a few degrees region-wide, which means that we'll see another warm, summer-like day from Colorado Springs to Pueblo. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm to near 81 degrees. A slight chance of a shower can't be ruled out on Friday, but showers would be very limited in the lower elevations and hit or miss in nature. These would favor the mountains, Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa.

Rain chances will increase during the weekend and on Saturday, and there's a low-end chance for severe weather along and east of I-25. At the same time, most of Southern Colorado will be on the dry and windy side of this energy. This will lead to an increased risk of high fire danger south of Highway 50.

Rain showers look to lift farther north on Sunday, with just an isolated shower possible in the Pikes Peak Region and a slightly cooler high in the upper 70s. Early next week, a large scale weather system will skirt our area. There's still some uncertainty with the track of this system, but growing confidence that the heavier precipitation will fall well north of the Palmer Divide. Highs will be cooling into the 60s early next week in many areas, with a chance of showers from next Monday to Tuesday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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