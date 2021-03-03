Wonderful weather continues on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After such a gorgeous day, we won't be as cold tonight as what we saw last night. Expect mostly clear skies throughout Southern Colorado and light west and northwest breezes.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 26; High: 60. The good stuff just keeps on coming on Wednesday as sunshine and lower 60s return to the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 23; High: 65. Before changes roll into the forecast on Thursday, we'll see one more day of great weather, with sunshine and mild highs on Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 28; High: 64. Wednesday's weather will be absolutely amazing in Fremont County. With 60s for afternoon highs, you'll want to spend your lunch hour outside.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 52. Bright skies and unseasonably mild highs for Teller County on Wednesday, with nothing to complain about weather wise.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. One more gorgeous day on Wednesday with sunshine and unseasonable warmth giving way to a snow chance by Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. A little chilly in the morning, but once the sun comes out, we'll see 60s and sunshine for the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Absolutely beautiful on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Enjoy it because changes move in on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Just plain gorgeous in the high country on Wednesday. Snow moves in Thursday with light amounts for the Sangres and Wets, but hefty amounts over the San Juans.

Extended Outlook:

After hitting the lottery in the weather department so far this week, we'll usher in some changes beginning on Thursday as a storm moves in from Southern California. The storm will spread snow into the mountains, with rain and snow showers for the lower elevations late Thursday into very early Friday. Sunshine returns by the weekend as highs top out once again in the 60s.

