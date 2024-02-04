Wintry weather wrapping up Saturday night, with sunshine returning Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Drier air has broken up the snow early this evening along the I-25 corridor, with only a few additional snow showers on the urban corridor through late this evening. Snow will linger possibly up until midnight for our foothill and mountain areas, with decreasing clouds expected as we move past midnight. With clearing skies and sub-freezing lows, there's a concern that slushy snow could turn to ice by Sunday morning. As a result, drivers should be prepared for wintry driving conditions early Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 45; Wintry driving conditions will be possible early Sunday morning due to temperatures in the 20s in the Colorado Springs area. Drivers should be cautious due to the potential for ice on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Sunshine and mid 40s will follow Sunday afternoon, helping to melt away some of Saturday's snow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; After a couple of inches of snow on Saturday, sunshine and a high near 50 degrees on Sunday should melt away most of what fell in the Steel City while bringing us a gorgeous end to the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 48; A chilly start to our day on Sunday will give way to a seasonal and sunny afternoon as our high looks to warm into the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 38; After around a foot of snow on Saturday, Sunday's forecast will provide us with plenty of time (and sunshine) to dig out from all of that snow. Just be careful because this storm was really packing a lot of moisture, so the snow will be heavy to shovel.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; After more than a foot of heavy and wet snow on Saturday, we'll see a big shift in the weather pattern starting on Sunday, with sunshine returning and much warmer highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A few isolated rain showers will be possible on Sunday on the eastern Plains, with the best chance of any rain in the state over the far eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Dry skies will return on Sunday, and after a cold start to our day, highs will rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Mountain snow showers should come to an end Sunday morning well before sunrise, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and warming highs on Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will continue to boost temperatures in Southern Colorado early next week, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s on the Plains on both Monday and Tuesday. Towards the middle of the week, a larger storm system that's expected to bring very heavy rain and snow to California will start to push a few weaker disturbances our way. This will lead to daily 20% to 30% shower chances for the I-25 corridor from Wednesday to Friday as highs cool into the 40s late next week.

