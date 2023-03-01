Wintry weather returns Wednesday! Here's what you need to know

Tonight's Forecast:

After another day with high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings in Southern Colorado, we're looking at a mainly mellow night of weather across the region. With lighter winds expected, overnight lows will cool to near seasonal averages for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 43; Breezy and cooler during the day followed by the potential for some late night snow showers. Better chances for snow will move into the Pikes Peak Region after midnight, which could prove problematic for the Thursday morning drive to work.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 50; A windy and cooler start to March for the Steel City, with precipitation chances set to increase by late evening. A rain-snow mix early should give way to all flakes after midnight, with snow sticking around on Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 49; Mostly cloudy, with the potential for a few spotty rain and/or snow showers during the day. By Wednesday, snow will increase across the region, with more snow expected on Thursday as well.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 37; Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with the potential for a few spotty snow showers by the afternoon. Snow chances will increase after sunset, with more snow extending into Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; March will come in like a lion for northern El Paso County, with more snow and wind expected for the middle of the week. A few spotty snow showers Wednesday afternoon should give way to a better potential for snow from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Mild and breezy, but cooler than the past couple of days for the southeaster Plains of Colorado. Precipitation should hold off until late Wednesday night, with more snow expected through midday Thursday, heaviest south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Gusty southwest winds early in the day will give way to a few evening snow showers after sunset. Heavier snow will arrive after midnight, with the snow flakes continuing into our day on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the Sangres. These are likely to turn to Winter Storm Warnings by Wednesday afternoon as strong winds and heavy snow develops. Some areas could see as much as a foot of fresh snowfall by Thursday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unsettled weather and SNOW will hit the Plains of Southern Colorado Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow expected to taper off by the lunch hour. Based on the storm's latest track, we think that the bulk of the heavier snow will impact the southeastern mountains and the lower elevations south of Highway 50.

UPDATED snowfall forecast for Southern Colorado. Bulk of the snow we think will fall from after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with the highest totals south of Highway 50. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Hx6qwE3J3R — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 1, 2023

Following a brief break in the action, another quick-moving storm will follow Friday evening before drier and warmer weather returns this weekend. With dry downslope winds expected by Sunday, high fire danger may once again be threatening parts of Southern Colorado.

