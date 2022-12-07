Wintry weather for the mountains; breezy for the Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

After a brief lull in the mountain snowfall this evening, more moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop after midnight for the high country, and continue into Wednesday morning. For areas close to the mountains, a few light rain or snow showers will be possible at times tonight, with little to no impacts for the lower elevations, but some light accumulations possible in Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 47; We're looking at a pretty similar day on Wednesday as compared to what we saw today, with seasonal temperatures and light southeasterly breezes.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 52; Near seasonal temperatures return on Wednesday, and although we'll see more mountain snow to our west, dry skies can be expected for Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 50; A mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday ahead for Canon City and the surrounding area, with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 40; Breezy and cool on Wednesday, with the slight chance of a quick passing snow shower from this evening into the day on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; We'll see some pretty typical early December weather on Wednesday around northern El Paso County, with a cold morning giving way to a chilly and breezy afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s; Dry and breezy during the day, with the potential for a few light rain or snow showers Wednesday evening across the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; Breezy, but dry during the day on Wednesday before the potential for a few evening rain and snow showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Windy and unsettled weather can be expected across our state's mountain areas on Wednesday. The heaviest snow will once again favor the San Juans, and areas along the Continental Divide. Up to a foot of additional snowfall can be expected in these areas. Snow potential will increase late Wednesday for the southeastern mountains before we clear out on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

All current Winter Weather Advisories in the mountains should be allowed to expire by early Thursday morning. As the storm pulls away from Colorado on Thursday, we're looking at the potential for some stronger wind gusts late this week locally. Peak wind gusts on Thursday of 35-45 mph along with lowering relative humidity could lead to higher fire danger in the lower elevations.

It will remain breezy and dry throughout the rest of the week and weekend before some potential snow showers return to the forecast early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.