Wintry weather arrives tonight with high impacts for some

Today’s Forecast:

Cooler air and clouds move in this afternoon to southern Colorado. Precipitation doesn't become widespread until after sunset this evening. Rain or snow showers will continue through mid-day Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 6 pm Sunday until Monday at noon for the Wet Mountains region, Teller county, and northern El Paso county.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 pm Sunday until Monday at noon for the Sangre De Cristos mountains, central and southern El Paso county, Fremont county, western Custer county, and Huerfano county.

Expected snow accumulation Sunday night through Monday afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/B8sLtEDOV5 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 21, 2021

Pikes Peak region snow accumulation Sunday night through Monday afternoon. A tough one.. I am factoring in melting and the rain/snow line gradually moving lower in elevation tonight. #COwx pic.twitter.com/I2eR8I7tGy — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 21, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 51; Low: 26. Isolated showers possible as soon as 3 pm, becoming heavier and transitioning to snow everywhere by 8 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 57; Low: 31. Rain possible by 5 pm, transitioning to snow overnight.

CANON CITY: High: 55; Low: 29. Rain showers possible by 7 pm, transitioning to snow overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 20. Snow showers possible as early as 4 pm becoming heavy snow overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow possible as soon as 3 pm, becoming heavy snow overnight.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Spotty rain showers possible by 5 pm, becoming more widespread tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Rain showers possible by 8 pm, transitioning to snow by early Monday morning.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Very spotty snow showers possible this afternoon, with heavier bands of snow moving in this evening.

Extended Outlook:

Another round of snow and rain showers is expected Tuesday afternoon. Then conditions will be dry and seasonable through the end of the week. The

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

