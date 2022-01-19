Wintry mess arrives Wednesday, with some impacts to travel

Tonight's Forecast:

The upslope flow will deepen tonight behind a secondary cold front that should reach the Pikes Peak Region after midnight. Moisture will become much more abundant across the region, and by Wednesday morning, fog, flurries and freezing drizzle will start to develop. A Winter Weather Advisory in El Paso County will go into effect at 5 am. A light glaze of ice could possibly coat some roads in the Pikes Peak Region for the late morning commuters, increasing the risk of spin outs and accidents.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25; High: 29. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect all day Wednesday, with flurries, freezing drizzle and fog in the forecast. A light glaze on roads and sidewalks could impact travel from late morning into the evening hours. Snow showers will potentially become more widespread by the afternoon and evening hours, with totals generally under 1".

PUEBLO: Low: 25; High: 31. Cold and unsettled all day long, with areas of freezing drizzle during the morning hours and light snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow and ice totals under 0.5".

CANON CITY: Low: 26; High: 32. An active day of weather with the potential for patchy freezing drizzle and light snow. Even though snow totals look to stay under 0.5", any ice that collects on bridges and overpasses could create hazardous driving conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 18; High: 26. Areas of snow and patchy freezing drizzle on Wednesday, plus much colder temperatures. Old Man Winter is back!

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s. A layer of low clouds and fog will bring the potential for areas of freezing drizzle Wednesday morning. Patchy drizzle and flurries early in the day will be a concern for commuters passing through the Gap. Snow showers will be possible through the afternoon hours, with totals ranging from a trace to 2".

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 20s/30s. A wintry mix that could include patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Plains on Wednesday. While snow and ice totals will mainly stay under 1", any ice that develops could cause some big travel headaches. Be careful out there tomorrow!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 20s/30s. Winter is coming back to Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with the potential for light freezing drizzle and light snowfall. Totals from Trinidad to Walsenburg should stay under 1".

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 10s/20s. A cold and unsettled day on Wednesday with snow and freezing drizzle possible over the mountains. Snow will mainly be on the light side, with totals expected to stay around 1-2". Travel getting to the mountains may actually be more difficult than travel through the mountains because of the potential for ice across the lower elevations.

Extended Outlook:

We're staying cold as drier air returns on Thursday ahead of our next cold front Friday. Friday's storm will bring snow to the mountains during the day before snow develops across the Plains Friday evening. A few inches of accumulation will be possible for Southern Colorado through early Saturday morning.

We're drying out Saturday morning, but staying cold through the afternoon. Mild air will return Sunday and Monday ahead of a third shot at precipitation Tuesday. After months of dry and snow-less weather in Southern Colorado, it's nice to see a return to life on the storm track over the next seven days thanks to several chances of snowfall.

