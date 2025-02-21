Winter weather advisory in effect through 8 am Friday in northern El Paso County

Update 8:00 pm Thursday | Teller County has been added to the Winter Weather Advisory.

Tonight's Forecast:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern El Paso County through 8 am on Friday. Snow will be heaviest in the areas under the advisory, impacting travel the most. Light snow is possible in the rest of southern Colorado through Friday morning, favoring areas north of HWY 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 41;

Icy or snowy roads with light to moderate snow in the morning. Snow will end by 8 am and temperatures will climb to the low 40s. Roads will likely melt quickly.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 9; High: 43;

There is a chance of light snow in the morning, ending by 9 am. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures than the past few days.

Canon City forecast: Low: 15; High: 43;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with light snow possible, ending by 8 am. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise to the 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 37;

Snow will taper off through the morning and the sky will begin to clear. High-traffic roads will melt quickly in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 39;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 8 am. The early morning commute will be most affected by snow, with snow ending by 8 am. The plowed roads will quickly melt with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s-40s;

Spotty hit-or-miss snow is possible in the morning, but clearing by 9-10 am. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising above freezing.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 12/12; High: 42/45;

A low chance of light snow on Friday morning, with the rest of the day becoming mostly sunny.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with spotty snow showers ending by 9-10 am. Afternoon temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the valleys, allowing for roads to melt.

Snow total forecast through Friday at noon:

Pikes Peak region:

