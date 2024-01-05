Ski Report: Winter storms make for good ski conditions, bad driving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

After a mild, seasonable start to the year - seasonable here being highs in the 30s in the valleys and 20s in the high country, winter weather is making its 2024 debut this weekend. If you're headed to the slopes early on Friday, expect slick roads following our first winter system. Light snow showers will occur through the day Friday, with some clearing on Saturday but nonetheless continued chances for a few snow showers.

Sunday will bring yet another round of snow - this one associated with a stronger system that will yield higher accumulations. This system will also bring gusty winds in which will lead to some blowing snow.

Temperatures will generally be cold - in the teens at resort bases, so you'll want to dress for full winter conditions. On the plus side, this should lead to a fluffier snow type.

Budget extra time to your weekend drive given the slick conditions, but overall, it's a good but very cold powder weekend.

