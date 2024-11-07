Winter storm will bring 1 to 3 more feet of snow in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, new warnings go into effect for our next round of accumulating snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS in pink and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in purple are in effect through 5 am Saturday. Expect snow showers to ebb and flow in intensity over the next few days, with periodic heavy snowfall, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Scroll to the bottom of the article to see expected snow totals.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 31;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Snow will continue off and on throughout the day. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 32;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Snow showers will be likely with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 33;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Snow showers on Thursday with N wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 25;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Off and on snow showers on Thursday with N wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 30;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Periodic snow showers on Thursday with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday for the counties highlighted in pink above. Periodic snow showers for the plains throughout the day, with gusty N wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/21; High: 31/33;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday. Snow showers will continue and will be heavy at times. Wind will be from the N at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect all day Thursday for the regions in pink above, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect all day for zones in purple. Periodic snow showers and cloudy conditions with hazardous travel are expected.

Snow total forecast from Wednesday night through Saturday 5 am:

Pikes Peak region:

Pueblo to Canon City and Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25 and southern Sangre De Cristos:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.