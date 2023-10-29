Winter Storm Warning until 6:00PM for parts of the I-25 corridor: additional heavy snow on the way

Today’s Forecast:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6PM for El Paso county, Pueblo county, Teller county, Freemont county, Custer county, and northern Huerfano county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of Southern Colorado.

Snow and cold friends – that’s today’s story. In some parts of Colorado Springs, up to a foot of snow has fallen. In other parts, only 6"! It’ll be a nice day to spend inside with our roads slick, snowy, and in spots, icy. Curl up with a good book, play a board game with your family, watch TV…give yourself a bit of an excuse to have a lazy Sunday! Snow will continue to fall along the Front Range corridor for the next several hours before ending north to south. Snow will fall very heavily at times.. 1-2”/hour rates. This will lead to strongly reduced visibilities and roads that have been plowed will be re-covered quickly. Temperatures won’t cross the freezing mark for us today so the snow and ice on the roads will stick around. In fact, we’ll reach our high temperature today around 3PM. Wind chills will make today very cold.

Clouds will remain in place through the mid-afternoon before we see a gradual clearing late in the day, with a bitterly cold night on tap. Expect to spend extra time getting to work on your Monday commute!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 26; Low: 9.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 PM today. Snow, heavy at times with 1-2”/hr rates possible in snow bands. Additional snow accumulations of 2-5”, with isolated higher totals where banding is strongest. Very cold. North winds at 10 to 15 mph resulting in wind chills in the teens – before cooling further tonight. If you plan to shovel, wait until after 4PM, when temperatures will reach the mid-20s and snow will be lightening up. Same story if taking the kids sledding.

Pueblo forecast: High: 29; Low: 11.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6PM today. Snow, heavy at times, but not snowing continuously. Otherwise cloudy. Additional accumulations of 1-4” with isolated higher amounts. A cold north wind at 10-20 mph will result in wind chills in the teens to low 20s. The bulk of accumulating snow ends by 5PM today - other than a few flurries.

Canon City forecast: High: 26; Low: 12.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6PM today. Snow, heavy at times, with additional snow of 5-8” possible. SE winds at 10 mph, resulting in wind chills in the teens. Thundersnow is also possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 20; Low: 2.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6PM today. Snow, heavy at times, continues through the mid-afternoon, ending around 4PM. Additional snow totals of 3-7” possible depending on the location of the best banding – with sharp differences in total snow in a 10 mile distance. A cold northerly wind at 10-20 mph will make temperatures feel like the low double digits today, before plummeting below zero tonight. Bundle up!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6PM today. Additional morning to early afternoon accumulations of 2-4”. North winds at 10-20 mph, leading to single digit wind chills.

Plains forecast: High: Low 30s; Low: 10-15.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 PM. Cloudy with snow showers at times, with some sleet possible. Cold northerly winds at 10-20 mph leading to wind chills in the teens to 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 24; Low: 15.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Snow, heavy at times, through early evening, with 3-5” additional snow possible. East winds at 10-15 mph leading to wind chills in the teens.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM. Snow, heavy at times, through late afternoon. Additional snow of 5-8” possible. North winds at 15-25 mph, leading to reduced visibilities and single digit wind chills.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong surge of cold and dry air will push snow out from North to South tonight. Temperatures behind this system will be frigid. Your Monday morning commute will be slippery, icy, and extremely cold with wind chills in the single digits, and negative at higher elevations. Plan accordingly – give yourself extra time, leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles when driving, and bundle yourself and your kiddos up!

High pressure nudges back in through the week, and temperatures respond with a gradual rebound. This should allow snow to melt by the middle of the week, with average to above average highs by next weekend. Dry overall, with plenty of sunshine.

