Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to some, strong winds to all in southern Colorado starting tonight

Today’s Forecast:

A strong winter storm will approach Colorado today, with weather alerts in effect for all of southern Colorado. In the morning, partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be in place with moisture increasing while snow falls over the southwestern mountains. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

Snow showers reach Woodland Park by 5:00PM, with gusty winds arriving along the Front Range corridor by midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 15.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect tonight through 5:00PM Monday. Secure loose outdoor items today.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with south winds 10-15 mph. Winds increase after 10:00PM tonight with snow showers arriving around 2:00AM, with a stray earlier shower possible. See extended forecast for more details on winter storm timing.

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 19.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect tonight through 5:00PM Monday. Secure loose outdoor items today.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with south winds 15-25 mph. Winds increase after 11:00PM tonight with snow showers arriving around 3:00AM. See extended forecast for more details on winter storm timing.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 22.

Partly sunny early becoming cloudy late. South winds 10-25 mph. Snow showers begin overnight. Gusty winds will occur tomorrow but are below high wind criteria.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 8.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 9:00PM-2:00PM Monday.

Partly sunny with periodic snow showers mainly after 5:00PM. South winds at 10-15 mph. Snow showers increase tonight, along with strong wind gusts to 55 mph. Combined these features will result in periods of visibility below 1/4th mile after midnight. With single digit lows, and wind gusts to 55 mph, expect negative wind chills between -5 and -17 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s.

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from10:00PM-5:00PM Monday.

Partly sunny becoming mostly cloudy with south winds at 10-15 mph. Snow shower chances begin late tonight with areas of blowing snow after midnight resulting in visibility under 1/4th mile at times. Winds gust above 50 mph after midnight. Heavy snow is possible at times overnight.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

BLIZZARD WARNING in effect for southern plains 2:00AM Monday -5:00AM Tuesday.

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect for the eastern plains late tonight - Monday night (monitor afternoon updates).

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the 30s to low 40s with southerly winds at 10-25 mph. Winds increase tonight with snow first affecting the northeastern plains, before pivoting to affect the southern, and then southeastern plains overnight into Monday morning. Snow will be very heavy at times, 1-3"/hr rates are possible. Winds 30-40 mph, gusting above 65 mph at times tomorrow.

Ground blizzard conditions continue following the end of snowfall Monday afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 37/38; Low: 16/17.

WINTER STORM WATCH for Walsenburg. BLIZZARD WARNING for Trinidad.

Partly sunny with a couple snow showers and increasing PM clouds. South winds 10-25 mph gusting to 45 during the day and overnight with stronger winds Monday. See extended forecast for additional details.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0-10.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for N. Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

BLIZZARD WARNING for S. Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for high terrain in Wet Mountains.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Southwest winds 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph today and tonight. Visibility under 1/4th mile at times. Snow will be heavy at times overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Blizzard conditions, damaging winds, and heavy snow are all possible in various parts of southern Colorado over the next 36 hours. The heaviest snow will be in the southern and eastern plains, where snow banding will create pockets of 1-3" per hour rates. Snow will still fall across the rest of the region as well, over the Palmer Divide, and for the southern plains.

Snow Start Times:

Woodland Park at 5:00PM SUNDAY

Monument Hill at 8:00PM SUNDAY

Colorado Springs between 2:00AM-3:00AM MONDAY

Pueblo-Walsenburg around 3:00AM MONDAY

Eastern Plains at 5:00AM MONDAY

SE Plains at 5:00/6:00AM MONDAY

Snow will end in the morning for the Front Range north of Walsenburg, but continues in the southern and eastern plains into the afternoon.

Banding (potentially heavy) snow will occur before sunrise Monday on Monument Hill and the Raton Mesa and La Veta Pass, and mid morning to mid afternoon in the southeastern plains.

Strong, damaging winds will arrive overnight starting at 11PM. Winds will be sustained at 35-45 mph, with gusts above 60 mph possible Monday. Secure loose outdoor objects. High Wind Watches are in place for the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo, and other zones. High winds will occur region wide, but some regions are under other weather alerts that cover this concern as well. These gusts will continue during the morning commute and PM commute time frames and result in blowing snow wherever snow has fallen - reducing visibility to 1/4th mile at times creating dangerous travel conditions. Follow forecast updates this afternoon and download the News5 app to stay up to date on watches/warnings/timing in your city.

Due to the strong winds, and cold highs in the 20s, wind chills will be dangerously cold as well - in the single digits during the day for many, and negative Monday night. In total, Monday is a good indoor day for almost all of us. If you must travel, use extreme caution, particularly in zones seeing both snow and wind. In the southern tier, we may see whiteout conditions for a time on Monday.

See the forecast video for the latest snow totals for your city.

Tuesday will be dry, but impacts will remain with cold temperatures and snow still on the ground and blowing in spots. A quiet but breezy Wednesday will then transition to another winter system on Thursday with main impacts in the evening.

Very cold temperatures follow Thursday night through Friday night, with dangerous wind chills again a concern.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

