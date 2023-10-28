Winter Storm on the way with snow and frigid temperatures in store for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The first winter storm of the season is on the doorstep of Southern Colorado. Snow will fall in the foothills - Teller county, Freemont county this morning while the Front Range and plains remain generally dry, with periods of clouds and clear sky. It's looking increasingly likely that we'll see a bit of As a large and powerful upper level low slowly moves south, snow will begin to fall this evening, from north to south, along the Front Range Snow will become heavier overnight for the front range corridor with a light amount of freezing drizzle along the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 19.

After a chilly start to the day, mainly sunny skies for much of the day - with a few periods of mainly overcast skies in between. A few flurries are possible, up to a brief period of heavier snow, but accumulating snow holds off until this evening. We're watching the potential for a "banding" set-up with this snow event, resulting in narrow corridors seeing more snow, and seeing it earlier. In general though, we're looking at an evening start. Snow accumulations 3-5". Northeast upslope winds at 10 - 15 mph. Bundle up!

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny with a brief afternoon snow shower possible. Snow arrives overnight into Sunday morning. Chilly with a definite winter feel to the air. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph making it feel even chillier.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 25.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon - with some thunder also possible. Snow accumulations should hold off until evening however. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 12A Sunday to 6PM Sunday night. Snow accumulations of 3-5".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 11.

Cold and snowy today with mainly cloudy skies outside of that. Thundersnow is possible (thunderstorm with snow). Snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces during the day but will be widespread tonight. Total accumulations of 5-8", with isolated higher amounts where thunderstorms collide with below freezing temperatures in narrow corridors. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Low 40s; Low: Teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 PM Sunday. Partly sunny with snow and rain showers through the day. Cold. Snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces during the day but will be widespread tonight. Total accumulations of 3-6".

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 PM tonight through Noon Sunday. Mostly sunny early becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with a passing rain shower possible. A short period of freezing rain is likely tonight before a changeover to snow occurs. This will lead to very slick roads Sunday morning! Snow accumulations will be minimal, with the main concern being ice.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/57; Low: 20.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 12 AM Sunday - 6 PM Sunday. A big temperature difference in a short difference today with much cooler conditions in Walsenburg relative to Trinidad. Mostly sunny with a passing rain shower. Windy during the morning with winds decreasing by afternoon - gusts to 35 mph from the north northeast. Total snow accumulations of 3-6".

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 AM Sunday - 6 PM Sunday for the southern mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 PM Sunday for the central mountains. Mostly sunny with periods of rain and snow showers, with some thunder likely. Thunderstorms will be capable of dropping significant snow in a short period of time - resulting in short periods of highly reduced visibility. East winds at 10-20 mph. Snow becomes more continuous early Sunday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will be ongoing Sunday morning in Southern Colorado as a strong upper level trough moves south, with a surface trough following. A strong surge of cold and dry air will push snow out from North to South through the day on Sunday bringing an end to accumulating snow. Temperatures behind the system will be frigid - Sunday's highs will generally be under freezing for most spots, and Sunday night's lows will be cold even by January standards, let alone late October.

Temperatures gradually rebound through next week with a broad ridge of high pressure easing back in to the state, with generally dry conditions.

