Winter storm delivers in Southern Colorado, with cold temperatures sticking around Saturday, warming Sunday

A cold day is ahead in Southern Colorado following our winter storm. Skies will be partly sunny for the rest of the morning with dry air moving into the region with high clouds sticking around. Breezes from the north around 15 mph will make temperatures feel about 10 degrees cooler than the thermometer reads. During the afternoon, a few snow flurries will hit the mountain areas - you could see a brief heavy snow shower with little accumulation. A spot flurry is possible along the Front Range corridor. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average region wide today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 33; Low: 9.

Northerly breezes today will make temperatures feel in the 20s during the daytime, and chillier tonight. If you're going to the Festival of Lights tonight, wind chills will be around 10-15 degrees. Sky conditions wise, expect partly sunny skies with high clouds at times. By the afternoon, some more solid cloud cover returns with the chance for a weak flurry, but at least partial sunshine continues in general.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 9.

Upper 30s to low 40s for your highs today but it will feel like the low 30s with the wind. By 6PM wind chills will be down to 14 degrees, by 2AM around 8. Partly sunny skies with high clouds at times.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 17.

Cool today with northwest winds in the AM shifting east this afternoon around 10 mph. Expect a few puffier clouds to form to your north and west as that wind shifts east, with a weak flurry possible before sunset with no accumulations. Otherwise, partly sunny. Wind chills this evening in the teens, overnight at 10 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 26; Low: 5.

A winter wonderland outside today, with the glistening morning snow. But it'll also feel like winter - your warm point today factoring in the wind and the temps is at 4PM when it'll feel between 15-20 degrees. You'll drop from there, with the coldest point at 3:00AM Sunday with wind chills of -7. Partly sunny with a PM flurry possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0-10.

Cold with patchy blowing snow. North winds gusty in the morning, and breezy this afternoon at 10-15 mph making temps feel cooler. Overnight, wind chills around 0.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10-15.

Breezy with north winds at 15-25 mph all day, skies clearing through the day. Cold tonight as winds shift around to the west coupled with teens for lows.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 31/33; Low: 10.

Cloudy in the AM, partly sunny in the PM. Cold. Bundle up! Blowing snow possible after midnight with gusty winds to 40 mph developing overnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

Breezy with blowing snow possible. Follow Avalanche forecasts to ensure your planned outing doesn't include slab risks. Very cold, with northerly winds 10-30 mph. Winds increase tonight with gusts to 40 mph as flow shifts around to the west.

A warm up arrives Sunday but expect patchy light fog in the morning, and westerly breezes during the afternoon. High pressure, seasonable temperatures and quiet weather will be in place for us through Tuesday. On Tuesday, a backdoor cold front may bring some light showers to the eastern plains and more cloud cover to the Front Range Corridor.

Our next weather maker looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday, and brings in more snow to the region. Timing and impacts still need to be worked out with this system. The general set up involves energy from the northwest associated with an upper level low moving south of Colorado. Flow around a ridge of high pressure over the central US will bring moisture from the south in to interact with this low. Based on the projected arrival time of the upper level system to the US, we should have a better idea of potential impacts on Monday. Stay tuned.

Following this system, the end of next week will be seasonable with highs in the low 40s, and quiet.

