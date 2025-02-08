Winter is back Saturday in southern Colorado with several cold fronts on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Winter is back today - for most of southern Colorado. A cold front passed the area overnight. A small part of that front has "backed" into the mountains - meaning it has pivoted around and gotten locked up in our foothills along I-25.

Expect a few morning flurries over the Palmer Divide and into Teller County without accumulation along with patchy clouds. For the southern tier - mostly sunny conditions.

Otherwise, the main thing you'll notice today is the return of seasonable - cold -temperatures. Upslope flow for most of the region keeps highs in the low 40s or upper 30s. The exception will be down near Walsenburg and Trinidad, where a bit of a battle between upslope and downslope flow will lead to a bit more warmth. In sum: a decent but colder and breezy day outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 17.

Mostly sunny with patchy mid-level clouds from time to time, particularly in the northern part of town. Wind chills in the 20s-30s with breezy upslope flow, particularly this afternoon. Winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 19.

Sunny. Easterly upslope winds all day - at 10-20 mph during the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph. This will keep you relatively cool, but not a bad day for early February.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 20.

Mostly sunny with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. You'll get occasional breezes this afternoon - but your location will shelter you from them a bit. This will allow your highs to climb slightly above Pueblo's.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 15.

Mostly sunny skies with periodic clouds hugging Pikes Peak. You're on the western side of the cold front that crossed the region and as a result, you have downslope winds from the southwest today, at 10-15 mph. This will lead to a relatively mild afternoon compared to what you'd get with a northerly wind direction. Overall - a decent outdoor day. Pack the sunscreen.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

A few AM flurries with no accumulations. Otherwise patchy morning clouds giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: Teens.

Windy this morning with gusts out of the north at 30-40 mph. They'll decrease this afternoon to 10-20 mph out of the southeast. Sunny skies, but notable morning wind chills.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/56; Low: 21/23.

Sunny and mild. South winds at 10-20 mph. Expect winds to vary through the day with southeast winds and southwest winds at various points. This clash of airmasses partially allows you to remain more mild than other parts of southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Sunny. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Reenforcing cold air moves in on Sunday which could again see spotty AM flurries over places like the Palmer Divide. They won't be a big deal, but it is possible that places like Monument and Palmer Lake get a dusting out of it. Otherwise - expect to shave another 5 degrees of your cities high temperature from those you receive today.

Monday will be slightly warmer - back to the low 40s, ahead of a more potent cold front arriving Monday night. It should bring light snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region Monday night into Tuesday. Totals don't look impressive but temperatures take a big plunge - widespread 20s for highs. Another cold front on Wednesday leads to the coldest air and another round of light snow. Neither Tuesday or Wednesday's snow look that notable at the moment - but temperatures being so cold will likely allow us to get high rain-snow ratios, so it won't take much moisture to pick up a couple of inches. So, stay tuned. The main story will be the cold. The coldest air - modified arctic air - will be in place Thursday morning with low single digit out the door temperatures. We'll begin warming up after that at the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.