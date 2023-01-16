Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter Blog: Tuesday and Wednesday storm analysis

Winter Storm Update
KOAA Graphics
Winter Storm Update
Winter Storm Update
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 09:34:13-05

A large winter storm will move into Colorado with blizzard-like conditions and large accumulations in certain parts of the state.

Winter Storm Highlights

  • An uncertain low track is trending north
  • Heaviest snow should fall along and north of the Palmer Divide
  • I-70 and I-76 could see snow safety closures Tuesday night and Wednesday
  • Flights out of DIA will likely be delayed or canceled
  • Highway 50 will likely stay below 2 inches of snow
  • Snow totals in El Paso and Teller County are subject to big changes today and tomorrow
Winter Storm Warning and Watch
Winter Weather Advisories, Warnings, and Watches

A wide variety of winter advisories have been issued across Colorado from Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

The large snow totals will fall west from the Winter Storm Advisories to the Winter Storm Warnings in the San Juans.

Travel west along I-70 could be difficult to impossible at times, with even more hazardous travel over major mountain passes such as Monarch, Wolf Creek, Berthoud, or Vail Pass.

DMA Snow.png
Snow totals Tuesday through Wednesday, 1-17 to 1-18

Locally, there is a lot of variability in this system. We are currently forecasting the worst combination of heavy snow and wind to fall across El Paso County and most areas north.

I-25 Snow Accumulation
Snow Accumulation totals along I-25

Pueblo, Canon City, and La Junta could see blowing snow with low visibility at times Tuesday afternoon and evening, but most model guidance is saying snow totals along and south of Highway 50 will stay below 2 inches.

PPR.png
Snow totals Tuesday through Wednesday, 1-17 to 1-18

The most difficult local travel will be across the Pikes Peak Region, especially north and east El Paso County. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range, meaning we'll have blizzard-like conditions across El Paso County and north of the Palmer Divide.

Totals across Colorado Springs, Calhan, and Teller County are subject to change dramatically within the next 24 hours. If the storm system moves south 20 to 30 miles, we'll raise totals by 2 to 4 inches. The same distance change north would mean less snow in the Pikes Peak Region.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards